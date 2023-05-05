Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

