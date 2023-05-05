Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 47,801 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

