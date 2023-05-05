Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.38 and a 200-day moving average of $442.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

