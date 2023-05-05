Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

