Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,640 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $23,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.