American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

American Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

AXP opened at $148.81 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

