Toronto Dominion Bank Has $24.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.72.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

