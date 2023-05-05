Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,204 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $277.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

