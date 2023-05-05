Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.13% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.