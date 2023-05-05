Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $481,000 Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

