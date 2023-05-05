Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

