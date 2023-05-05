Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.