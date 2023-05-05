Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,441.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.