Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.