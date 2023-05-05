Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $517,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

