Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $533,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ABG stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

