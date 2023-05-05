Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

MAA stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

