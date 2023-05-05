Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 5,171 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $55.20 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

