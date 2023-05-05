Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,752,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

