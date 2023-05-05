Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 21,100 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

NYSE MUE opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

