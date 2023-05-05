Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $608,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.