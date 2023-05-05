Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Textainer Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Textainer Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 553.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Stock Performance
Textainer Group stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $36.97.
Textainer Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.
