Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

