Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,847 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $74.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.