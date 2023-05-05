14,425 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in V.F. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after buying an additional 1,558,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.