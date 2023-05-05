Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Clorox Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.