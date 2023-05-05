LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,922 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO opened at $160.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

