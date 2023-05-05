LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $39,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.