Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

