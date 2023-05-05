Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.46 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

