Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.