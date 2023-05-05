IFP Advisors Inc Has $994,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 4.3 %

NUE opened at $139.88 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.