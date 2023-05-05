Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

