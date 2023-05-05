Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.97-8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. Marriott International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.48 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,474,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marriott International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,659,000 after buying an additional 251,534 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

