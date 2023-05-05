Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Altice USA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.77 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
