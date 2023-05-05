Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $63.88. 389,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 810,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

