BMO Capital Markets Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $302.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Shares of PAYC opened at $279.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.98.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 298.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $270,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

