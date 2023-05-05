Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

