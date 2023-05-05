Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $279.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.98. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.