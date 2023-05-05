VNET Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
