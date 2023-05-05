VNET Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

