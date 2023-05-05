AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.33.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.31. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

