PVH Corp. (PVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $80.06 on Friday. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PVH by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PVH by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 9,607.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

