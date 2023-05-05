BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MPA stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

