Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.