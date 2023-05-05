Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.