Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.