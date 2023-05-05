BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

