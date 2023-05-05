DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.9 %
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
