Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $10.43 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading

