BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MHN opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

