Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NCA stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

